India vs West Indies 1st Test: Windies win toss, opt to bowl

The toss was delayed due to wet outfield following rain and the match started 15 minutes after the scheduled time

Press Trust of India  |  North Sound (Antigua) 

India vs West Indies 1st test, Virat Kohli and Jason Holder during the toss (Photo: BCCI)

West Indies captain Jason Holder won the toss and opted to bowl in the first Test against India here on Thursday.

The toss was delayed due to wet outfield following rain and the match started 15 minutes after the scheduled time.

The Teams:

India: Virat Kohli (capt), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

West Indies: Jason Holder (capt), Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shai Hope (wk), Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Shamarh Brooks, Miguel Cummins, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel.
First Published: Thu, August 22 2019. 19:30 IST

