India's Covid-19 tally rises to over 9.9 million with 22,890 new infections

-
ALSO READ
UK coronavirus update: 23,056 fresh Covid-19 cases, 280 fatalities
Telangana registers 1,504 fresh coronavirus cases, 5 more fatalities
Uttarakhand reports 498 more coronavirus cases; tally to 65,036
Telangana reports 1,536 new coronavirus cases, 3 fresh fatalities
Karnataka coronavirus update: Covid-19 case tally crosses 500,000-mark
-
India's Covid-19 caseload rose to more than 9.9 million with 22,890 new infections being reported in a day, while total recoveries crossed the 9.5 million-mark, according to the Union Health Ministry's data updated on Friday.
With 338 more fatalities, the death toll reached 1,44,789, while the total Covid-19 cases mounted to 99,79,447, the data updated at 8 am showed.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 95,20,827, pushing the national recovery rate to 95.40 per cent. The Covid-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.
The Covid-19 active caseload remained below four lakh for the 12th consecutive day.
There are 3,13,831 active cases in the country which comprise 3.14 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.
India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.
It went past 5 million on September 16, 6 million on September 28, 7 million on October 11, crossed 8 million on October 29, and surpassed 9 million lakh on November 20.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 15,89,18,646 samples have been tested so far with 11,13,406 samples being tested on Thursday.
The 338 new fatalities include 65 from Maharashtra,44 from West Bengal, 35 from Delhi and 27 from Kerala.
Total 1,44,789 deaths reported so far in the country include 48,499 from Maharashtra followed by 11,981 from Karnataka, 11,942 from Tamil Nadu, 10,182 from Delhi, 9,235 from West Bengal, 8,136 from Uttar Pradesh, 7,069 from Andhra Pradesh and 5,150 from Punjab.
The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.
"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU