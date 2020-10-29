Telangana registers 1,504 fresh coronavirus cases, 5 more fatalities

recorded 1,504 new



cases taking the tally to 2.35 lakh while five more deaths pushed the toll to 1,324 in the state.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 288, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri 118 and Rangareddy 115, a government bulletin said on Thursday providing data as of 8 PM on October 28.

As many as 17,979 people are under treatment and 41,962 samples were tested on October 28.

Cumulatively, 41.96 lakh samples have been tested. The samples tested per million population was 1.12 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.56 per cent, while it was 1.5 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in was 91.80 per cent, while it was 90.9 per cent in the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)