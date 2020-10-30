UK coronavirus update: 23,056 fresh Covid-19 cases, 280 fatalities

-
The UK has reported 23,056 new Covid-19 infections and 280 fatalaties in 24 hours amid a resurgence, which increased the overall caseload and death toll to 965,340 and 45,955, respectively, according to official figures.
Thursday's tallies were released as more areas, including parts of the Midlands, Yorkshire as well as Luton and Oxford city, will move from Tier One to Tier Two from Saturday, reports Xinhua news agency.
Under Tier Two restrictions, pubs and restaurants will shut on 10 p.m. on Saturday, while people of different households can no longer meet socially indoors whether in private homes, pubs or restaurants.
However, meeting friends and family outdoors is allowed, but only in a group of up to six people.
Weekly infection rates in Luton stand at 156 per 100,000 people while in Oxford it is 138.
"We have agreed with local leaders to move more areas into the high local Covid-19 alert level this week," Health Secretary Matt Hancock said in a statement.
"These restrictions are challenging for us all, but it is only by working together and following the rules that we will bring down the rates of infection...
"A failure to act now will only lead to longer disruption and greater economic damage," he added.
The new three-tier COVID-19 alert system set out by Prime Minister Boris Johnson came into force on October 14 across England as the country struggles to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
The alert system comprises three levels: "Medium", "High" and "Very High" with the level being decided according to local infection rates.
