With Modi, it's possible, says U'khand CM after air strike on Jaish camp

Trivendra Singh praised the leadership of on Tuesday following the Indian strike on the biggest Jaish terror camp inside Pakistan, saying "with Modi, it's possible".

Addressing an event here, said the government has taken a "zero-tolerance" approach towards terrorism and the air strike was the "biggest attack on the root of terrorism".

"We congratulate the for a decisive leadership. With Modi, it's possible," he said in a statement released here.

"We also congratulate the Indian and its daredevil pilots for taking the challenge head-on and destroying terrorist camps inside Pakistan," he added.

The said the air strike about 80 km inside the Pakistani territory from the Line of Control in was an "appropriate lesson" to the country that provides refuge to terrorist groups.

"This is 'New India' under the secure leadership of ji," asserted.

This was the first time since the 1971 war, that liberated Bangladesh, that Indian fighter jets crossed LoC and hit a terrorist camp inside Pakistan, killing hundreds of them, he said.

Citing "reliable sources", Rawat said the Jaish-e-Mohammed group was planning more attacks in and was training a number of terrorists at the Balakot camp, which the destroyed in a 'preemptive" strike. The air strike was a necessary step, he stressed.

has been providing proof about anti- terrorist activities on its soil to but it did not take action, he said.

This strike, the asserted, was completely a "non-military action" and attention was paid to ensure no civilian died in the operation.

For the BJP, nation comes before the party, he said.

"The security of this country is the topmost priority for us," he said.

Officials said the bombed and destroyed Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp inside Pakistan, killing over 350 terrorists, trainers and senior commanders.

The swift and precise "preemptive" air strike was conducted early Tuesday, they said.

