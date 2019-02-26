Khattar announces scheme for farmers, families having income less than Rs 15k per month

Lal on Tuesday announced the "Mukhyamantri Parivar Samman Nidhi" scheme for farmers of the state cultivating up to five acres of land and families having income less than Rs 15,000 per month.

had in his budget speech Monday said the government will introduce a scheme to provide financial and social security cover to families of farmers and those of workers in the unorganised sector.

Under the scheme, each beneficiary family would be eligible for a financial assistance of Rs 6,000 every year and each family will have to nominate a member to avail this benefit, said, while speaking during the ongoing budget session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha (assembly) here.

Under the scheme, there will two categories -- the beneficiary under the age group of 18 to 40 years and the beneficiary under the age group of 40 to 60 years.

For the first category, there will be four options to avail the financial assistance, an official statement said while giving details of the scheme.

Under the first option, the families can receive Rs 6,000 every year, which will be deposited in three equal installments of Rs 2,000 in the of of the family.

Under the second option, a family has to nominate a member to avail the benefit and he or she will get Rs 36,000 after completion of five years.

Under the third option, the nominated beneficiary will get pension of Rs 3,000 to Rs 15,000 per month after attaining the age of 60 years, which would depend up on the age of the beneficiary at start of the scheme.

Under the fourth option, the nominated beneficiary will get Rs 15,000 to Rs 30,000 after five years, which would depend upon the option selected by the nominated beneficiary, the statement said.

The nominated beneficiary could opt for options of under the current scheme, the premium of which would be paid by the

The scheme includes insurance of Rs 2 lakh on natural death, insurance of Rs 2 lakh for accidental death, insurance of Rs 2 lakh for permanent disability and insurance of Rs 1 lakh for partial disability.

Besides, if nominated beneficiary is also covered under the Pradhanmantri Shram-Yogi Maandhan, in such a situation the beneficiary after attaining the age of 60 years would be eligible for pension of Rs 3,000 per month, the premium of which would be paid by the government, the statement said.

In the second category, if the age of a nominated beneficiary is between 40 to 60 years, he or she can receive Rs 6,000 every year, which will be deposited in three equal installments of Rs 2,000 in the of the of the family.

In the second option of this category, the nominated beneficiary would get Rs 36,000 after every five year, the statement said.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the assembly session here this evening, hailed the air strikes carried out by in and said it was necessary to give the neighbouring country, which harboured and helped terrorists, a befitting reply.

"After today's action by our defence forces, the people of the country feel satisfied that has got what it deserves," he said.

In a pinpointed and swift air strike that lasted less than two minutes, pounded Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp in early Tuesday, killing up to 350 terrorists and trainers who were moved there for their protection after the Pulwama attack, officials said.

