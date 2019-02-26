Monthly govt honorarium for C'garh scribes doubled to Rs 10k

Tuesday told the Assembly that his government had hiked the monthly honorarium given to journalists from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000.

He also announced in the House that medical assistance being provided to and their family members has been raised to a maximum of Rs 2 lakh.

The also said the honorarium will be for life and not just for five years as was the earlier case.

Moreover, the age criteria for availing 'Samman Nidhi' has been lowered from 62 years to 60 years, Baghel told the House.

The further informed that under the Patrakar Kalyan Kosh, medical assistance ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 50,000 given to and dependent kin had been raised to Rs 10,000-Rs 2,00,000.

A welfare committee had also been set up, he said.

Demand proposals to the tune of Rs 12,500.49 crore were also passed in the Assembly for the departments being held by the chief minister.

