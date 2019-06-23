With onset of rain, no new AES case reported in Muzaffarpur

With the onset of rains, no fresh case has been reported in district on Sunday even as the health department cracked its on a doctor who was asked to report for duty in the brain fever-affected district, but failed to comply.

"Dr Bhimsen Kumar, a senior resident doctor at the Patna Medical College Hospital, had been directed to report at the SKMCH by June 19.

"He failed to do so and the department has taken a serious note of the lapse. He has been placed under suspension pending a departmental inquiry upon conclusion of which further action may be taken", Principal Secretary, Health, told over phone.

Meanwhile, (SKMCH) superintendent, said " is known to strike when the summer heat is at its peak and the incidences plummet no sooner than rainfalls lash the area. The same is happening this time and no child has been admitted during the day so far with the complaint even though patients, who have been nursed back to recovery, are being discharged continuously".

The (AES) outbreak, which according to the has affected about 20 out of the 40 districts in the state, has afflicted more than 600 children since June 1, killing close to 140.

However, has been the worst affected where 430 children have been admitted with the out of whom 109 have died in SKMCH alone while a privately owned has admitted 162 patients and accounted for 20 deaths.

The high number of deaths this year has been mostly attributed to or a steep drop in blood sugar level which has been blamed on coupled with poor children's propensity to consume unripe litichis, plucking these from orchards or picking up the ones fallen on the ground.

