With paper planes, Congress MPs protest outside Parliament over Rafale deal

Raising slogans against the government, lawmakers protested outside Parliament on Wednesday over the Rafale deal.

Party led the demonstration in which lawmakers were seen carrying paper planes and posters, alleging scam in the multi-crore fighter jet deal.

and former were also present in the protest near the in

Stepping up his attack on Modi over the Rafale issue, the cited a media report to claim that the prime minister's argument of better pricing and faster delivery of the jets to defend the deal has been "demolished".

His attack came after a report in newspaper claimed that the Rafale deal was not on "better terms" than the UPA-era offer.

MPs also held a demonstration inside the complex, alleging misuse of the CBI by the Centre.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)