Nickel futures go up on spot demand, global cues

prices went up 0.50 per cent to Rs 876.20 per kg in futures trade Wednesday as traders created fresh positions, aided by pick up in demand from alloy-makers at the spot market coupled with firm global cues.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, for delivery in February contract was trading higher by Rs 4.40, or 0.50 per cent, at Rs 876.20 per kg with a business volume of 1,801 lots.

Analysts attributed the rise in prices at futures trade to increased demand from alloy-makers in the physical market and a firm trend in global market.

