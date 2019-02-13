LS adjourned till noon amid protest by SP, TMC members

The proceedings of were Wednesday adjourned for nearly 50 minutes during amid slogan shouting by SP and TMC members over different issues.

Immediately after the House paid obituary to former member of the House Kunji Lal, Dharmendra Yadav (SP), whose forehead was seen bandaged, raised the issue of lathicharge by Police on SP workers in yesterday.

"MPs are being beaten up. Police carried out lathicharge. Our leader (former chief minister) Akhilesh Yadav was detained," he said.

asked him to raise the matter after

After the started the Question Hour, SP and TMC members jumped in the well and started sloganeering.

The lasted barely for five minutes.

A adjourned the House for nearly 50 minutes till noon when the slogan shouting continued.

workers clashed with police in several parts of Tuesday after the prevented their from flying to on the grounds of law and order.

Protests broke out in Allahabad, Jaunpur, Jhansi, Kannauj, Balrampur, Jalaun, and Gorakhpur, among other places, where SP supporters smashed windscreens of vehicles and clashed with the police.

Yadav said Tuesday he was stopped by authorities at the in a bid to prevent him from visiting Allahabad, triggering outrage by party lawmakers in the state legislature and workers outside the airport.

