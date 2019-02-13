LS adjourned till noon amid protest by SP, TMC members

-
The proceedings of Lok Sabha were Wednesday adjourned for nearly 50 minutes during Question Hour amid slogan shouting by SP and TMC members over different issues.
Immediately after the House paid obituary to former member of the House Kunji Lal, Dharmendra Yadav (SP), whose forehead was seen bandaged, raised the issue of lathicharge by Uttar Pradesh Police on SP workers in Allahabad yesterday.
"MPs are being beaten up. Police carried out lathicharge. Our leader (former Uttar Pradesh chief minister) Akhilesh Yadav was detained," he said.
Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan asked him to raise the matter after Question Hour.
After the Speaker started the Question Hour, SP and TMC members jumped in the well and started sloganeering.
The Question Hour lasted barely for five minutes.
A peeved Speaker adjourned the House for nearly 50 minutes till noon when the slogan shouting continued.
Samajwadi Party workers clashed with police in several parts of Uttar Pradesh Tuesday after the state government prevented their president Akhilesh Yadav from flying to Allahabad on the grounds of law and order.
Protests broke out in Allahabad, Jaunpur, Jhansi, Kannauj, Balrampur, Jalaun, Azamgarh and Gorakhpur, among other places, where SP supporters smashed windscreens of vehicles and clashed with the police.
Yadav said Tuesday he was stopped by authorities at the Lucknow airport in a bid to prevent him from visiting Allahabad, triggering outrage by party lawmakers in the state legislature and workers outside the airport.
