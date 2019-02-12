With PM on stage, Azad says Vajpayee never undermined progress made by previous govts

Tuesday took a dig at Narendra Modi, as he remembered saying the BJP patriarch neither had anger against the opposition nor did he undermine the progress made by the country since Independence.

Speaking at a function held at the to unveil a life-size portrait of Vajpayee, the of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha said the former will always be remembered for his speeches.

"He always opposed his rival parties, but never had anger against them," Azad said at the event where, besides Modi, Ram Nath Kovind, Vice M Venkaiah Naidu, and were present on the dias.

Members of both Houses attended the event where Kovind unveiled the life-size portrait of the former

The BJP, especially Modi, has been attacking the and questioning the performance of its governments over the last 70 years.

Azad recollected some of the speeches delivered by Vajpayee in Lok Sabha, including one on the occasion of

"He said 'I (Vajpayee) maintained that the country made progress in the last 50 years and no one can deny that. I had enough material to attack previous governments during elections and canvassing for votes, making fervent attacks on their policies. But I have said everywhere that I am not one of those who undermines the country's achievements in the last 50 years.

"Doing this would be undermining the country's administration. Doing this would mean doing injustice against country's farmers, labourers and this would not be right against the common man'," the said.

Azad also recollected Vajpayee's speech in 1999 during a vote of confidence motion.

He noted that the former prime minister had said there should not no polarisation in the country in the name of caste and religion and should not be divided into two camps where there cannot be any conversation.

Recalling Vajpayee's speech in in 2002, Azad said the former prime minister had said won't be so if it was not secular.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)