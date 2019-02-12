JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Ex-CBI Chief Rao pensive during day-long sentence in contempt case

HC junks plea seeking action for not playing anthem in PM event
Business Standard

Former SC judge releases environment think-tank CSE's annual report

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Delhi-based environment think-tank, Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), has released its annual State of India's Environment report covering a wide range of subjects including water and sanitation, waste, health, air pollution, forests, wildlife, climate change, renewable energy and agriculture.

The report was released by former Supreme Court Judge Justice M B Lokur and CSE Director Sunita Narain at a three-day media conclave in Alwar, Rajasthan which commenced on Monday

The briefings are being delivered by environment experts -- K J Ramesh, Director General, Indian Meteorology Department, Ministry of Earth Sciences, Bhure Lal, Chairperson, Environment Pollution (Prevention & Control) Authority (EPCA), Ajay Deshpande, former expert member of the National Green Tribunal and others, a statement issued by the CSE said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, February 12 2019. 21:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements