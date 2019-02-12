Former SC judge releases environment think-tank CSE's annual report

-
ALSO READ
Environment think tank awards 12 schools
'Total deficit of trust' among various govts on tackling air pollution, says ex-NGT Chairperson
All vehicles in Delhi-NCR should be affixed with colour-coded stickers, HSRP by Oct: EPCA
EPCA to go after polluting vehicles: Chairperson Bhure Lal
Delhi air quality to improve in coming days: EPCA chairperson Bhure Lal
-
The Delhi-based environment think-tank, Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), has released its annual State of India's Environment report covering a wide range of subjects including water and sanitation, waste, health, air pollution, forests, wildlife, climate change, renewable energy and agriculture.
The report was released by former Supreme Court Judge Justice M B Lokur and CSE Director Sunita Narain at a three-day media conclave in Alwar, Rajasthan which commenced on Monday
The briefings are being delivered by environment experts -- K J Ramesh, Director General, Indian Meteorology Department, Ministry of Earth Sciences, Bhure Lal, Chairperson, Environment Pollution (Prevention & Control) Authority (EPCA), Ajay Deshpande, former expert member of the National Green Tribunal and others, a statement issued by the CSE said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU