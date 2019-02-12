HC junks plea seeking action for not playing anthem in PM event

The Tuesday dismissed a PIL seeking action against the chief secretary for not playing the national anthem at a recent function in which the participated, noting that even the petitioner had not said it was mandatory.

When the plea came up before a division bench comprising justices S Manikumar and Subramonium Prasad, the petitioner said neither Tamil (an invocation song to mother Tamil) nor the national anthem was played when Narendra Modi took part in the event to lay the foundation stone for the AIIMS at on January 27.

Citing a circular that outlines state events where the national anthem should be played, the petitioner said and submitted that neither the Tamil nor the national anthem was played despite the presence of Constitutional authorities like in the function.

Though the circular outlined events where the national anthem should be played, punishments for violations were not prescribed, the petitioner Selvi Vembu, who claimed to be a social activist, said.

She sought a direction to the to frame guidelines and prescribe punishments for violations.

After hearing her plea, the bench said the petitioner had not disclosed any particulars to support her contention that she is a

The court dismissed the petition, pointing out that even according to her, the circular on events where the national anthem should be played was not mandatory.

