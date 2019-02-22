Telugu film director Kodi Ramakrishna dies at 69

Ramakrishna, who gave several hits to Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna and other leading heroes, died here Friday, film industry sources said.

Ramakrishna, 69, died due to ill health, the sources said.

The funeral would take place on Saturday.

Born at Palakollu in district of Andhra Pradesh, Ramakrishna made his debut in 1992 with 'Intlo Ramaiah- Veedhilo Krishnaiah' starring

He went on to direct more than 100 films in varied genres in a career spanning about three decades.

The delivered several blockbusters with Balakrishna, including 'Mangamma gari Manavadu', 'Muddula Mavayya' and 'Muvva Gopaludu'.

Ramakrishna's film 'Ankusam' with Rajasekhar in the lead was a big hit.

The movie was remade in Hindi as 'Pratibandh' which marked Chiranjeevit's debut in Hindi films.

He created a niche for himself with extensive use of special effects, revolving around spiritual and supernatural powers and films, including 'Ammoru', 'Devi', 'Deviputrudu' and 'Anji', were hugely popular.

Ramakrishna's 'Arundhati' in which popular south Indian heroine played the lead role had catapulted her to super stardom.

Ramakrishna also acted in a few films, mainly appearing in brief roles in his movies.

Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna, and a number of other Telugu film personalities expressed grief on the death and paid tributes to him, recalling his brilliance as a

" has lost a legend," popular hero junior NTR said on twitter.

K Chandrasekhar Rao said Ramakrishna's death is a great loss to the Telugu film industry.

