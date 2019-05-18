Woman among two arrested for duping people in South Delhi

Two persons, including a woman, were arrested for allegedly people by luring them through a matrimonial website in South Delhi, police said Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Ashwani Sharma, 38, a native of and a 41-year-old woman from Kolkata. The duo was residing in Uttam Nagar area of Delhi, they said.

According to police, a case was registered at station after a complainant alleged that some unknown persons stole his wallet and mobile phone.

Thereafter, they swindled Rs 1.50 lakh from his linked with his through his mobile phone.

During investigation, technical reports from the concerned banks, and Payphone were obtained following which a tip-off was received about the accused and they were arrested from Uttam Nagar, of Police (south) said.

The accused woman approached the complainant through the matrimonial website and initiated a conversation with him, the said.

After developing friendship, she asked him to meet her in a hotel where she offered him a drink, following which the man became unconscious. The accused fled with his mobile and a wallet, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)