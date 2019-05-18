Woman among two arrested for duping people in South Delhi

-
Two persons, including a woman, were arrested for allegedly duping people by luring them through a matrimonial website in South Delhi, police said Saturday.
The accused have been identified as Ashwani Sharma, 38, a native of Uttar Pradesh and a 41-year-old woman from Kolkata. The duo was residing in Uttam Nagar area of Delhi, they said.
According to police, a case was registered at Greater Kailash police station after a complainant alleged that some unknown persons stole his wallet and mobile phone.
Thereafter, they swindled Rs 1.50 lakh from his bank account linked with his Paytm through his mobile phone.
During investigation, technical reports from the concerned banks, Paytm and Payphone were obtained following which a tip-off was received about the accused and they were arrested from Uttam Nagar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Vijay Kumar said.
The accused woman approached the complainant through the matrimonial website and initiated a conversation with him, the officer said.
After developing friendship, she asked him to meet her in a hotel where she offered him a drink, following which the man became unconscious. The accused fled with his mobile and a wallet, he added.
