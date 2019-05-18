Fairytale farewell for Robben and Ribery as Bayern win Bundesliga

Departing veterans and both scored in their final game at the on Saturday as beat 5-1 to wrap up a seventh successive title.

The fairytale farewell for club icons Robben and Ribery saw end an unusually tight title race two points ahead of rivals Borussia Dortmund, who beat Borussia Moenchengladbach 2-0.

Nine points behind in December, lost just one game between January and May as they bounced back to be crowned German champions for the 29th time in their history.

Robben and Ribery, who will both leave the club at the end of the season, came off the bench against to score Bayern's fourth and fifth goals and end Dortmund's hopes of pulling off a final day miracle.

Their departure marks the end of a glistening decade of success for Bayern, who are now set for a major squad overhaul ahead of next season, having already signed winners and

Kingsley Coman gave Bayern a dream start, slotting home a Thomas Mueller through ball after just four minutes.

There was brief hope for as both they and scored either side of half-time.

After dominated the first half, Jadon Sancho smashed in the opener for Dortmund, and doubled the lead after the break.

In Munich, bundled in a shock equaliser at a corner just after the break, but Bayern responded furiously, and restored the lead in a matter of minutes.

Dortmund's hopes lay in tatters when blasted the ball in from close range to score his first goal and put Bayern 3-1 up.

Ribery and Robben each came off the bench to standing ovations in the second half, and Ribery danced through the Frankfurt ranks to seal the title on 72 minutes, before Robben completed a fairytale afternoon with an 85th minute tap-in.

The defeats for and Frankfurt saw Leverkusen sneak into the fourth spot behind RB Leipzig, as they won 5-1 away to

