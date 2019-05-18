Look-out circular against former CEO of TV channel

has moved the seeking issue of a look-out circular against the former of channel and who face allegations of forgery.

The Bureau informs all the airports and ports about the look-out circular, a said Saturday.

The action is taken to prevent persons facing allegations from leaving the country, the added.

and have dismissed the allegations.

The earlier field cases against Ravi Prakash for allegedly cheating the company's promoters by forging documents and also under different IT

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)