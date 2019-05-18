Look-out circular against former CEO of TV channel

Telangana police has moved the Bureau of Immigration seeking issue of a look-out circular against the former CEO of TV9 channel Ravi Prakash and actor Shivaji who face allegations of forgery.
The Bureau informs all the airports and ports about the look-out circular, a police official said Saturday.
The action is taken to prevent persons facing allegations from leaving the country, the official added.
Ravi Prakash and Shivaji have dismissed the allegations.
The Cyberabad police earlier field cases against Ravi Prakash for allegedly cheating the company's promoters by forging documents and also under different IT Acts.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
