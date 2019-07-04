Woman arrested with Yaba tablets

A woman was apprehended along with 1200 narcotic Yaba tablets or madness drug by BSF personnel from Assam's Dhubri district, a release by the force said Thursday.

Acting on a tip off, a boat checking party of BSF of Takamari border out post apprehended the woman along with the contraband which she was trying to smuggle to Bangladesh on Wednesday, it said.

The woamn was identified as a resident of Takamari and handed over to Dhubri police, the release said.

The BSF action was part of its effort to contain smuggling of the combination drug from the country's border, it added.

Yaba, the Thai word for "crazy medicine," is a tablet form of methamphetamine, a powerful stimulant and caffeine. These synthetically produced pills are available in a variety of flavors including grape, orange and vanilla and colors mostly reddish orange or green.

