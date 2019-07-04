Kejriwal offers help to Pb govt to develop model to provide cheap electricity

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Thursday offered assistance to Punjab in developing a model to provide cheap electricity like that in Delhi.

The chief minister said that electricity rates in Punjab are "very high".

Kejriwal tweeted this after a Congress MP praised the Delhi government for keeping electricity rates cheaper in Delhi.

"Electricity rates in Punjab are v high. We will be v happy to assist Punjab govt, if they so desire, to develop a model on the lines of Delhi to provide cheap electricity (sic)," Kejriwal tweeted.

Earlier this month, he had claimed Delhi was getting 24-hour electricity supply at cheapest rates.

First Published: Thu, July 04 2019. 20:30 IST

