Woman BJP corporator throws bangles at KDMC chief, officials

A woman BJP corporator from Municipal Corporation (KDMC) Wednesday threw bangles at Municipal to protest against the "inaction" of the civic town development department.

The incident took place during the meeting of the civic general body held at the headquarters around noon.

Accusing the town development department of not acting on the complaints given by the corporators, BJP corpotrator Pramila Chowdhari walked towards the table where the officials were seated and threw bangles at them.

Thereafter, she walked towards the well of the house and also flung bangles at the

To express his displeasure over the incident, Bodke walked out of the meeting hall. Soon after, the meeting was adjourned for the day.

Talking to reporters later, the said he would file a police complaint in connection with the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)