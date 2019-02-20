JUST IN
Business Standard

Pulwama attack: Haryana officials donate day's salary to kin of slain jawans

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

Officials of the Haryana Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Department have donated their one day's salary to the kin of the 40 CRPF personnel who died in the Pulwama attack.

A cheque amounting Rs 45 lakh was presented to Haryana's Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister, O P Dhankar here, an official release said.

The MLAs of Haryana Assembly have also decided to donate a month's salary to the families of those who died in the February 14 attack carried out by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad in Jammu and Kashmir.


First Published: Wed, February 20 2019. 19:45 IST

