JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Delhi's air quality deteriorates, to improve later this week

Pak violates ceasefire along LoC in Rajouri for 2nd consecutive day
Business Standard

Awareness run for use of sanitary pads on Women's Day

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

A run will be organised here on International Women's Day on March 8 to spread awareness about use of sanitary napkins.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar will flag off the run in Lucknow, Amar Tulsiyan, the founder of Niine, which is organising the event, said.

He said nationwide activities are set to be held in up to 500 cities, and added that the participants can run, walk, jog and wheel across their cities.

Some of the states where event will be held are Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Haryana, Goa, Jharkhand, Orissa, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab and the NCR region, he said in a statement issued here.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, February 20 2019. 19:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements