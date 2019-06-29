Woman jumps into water tank along with her three children

A woman along with her three children allegedly jumped into a water tank here on Saturday, committing suicide, police said.

Moorti (30) jumped into the tank in Ranjitpura Ki Rohi village along with her son Rohitash (6), Pooja (9) and a six-month-old daughter, they said.

The bodies were handed over to the family members after post-mortem, police said.

The reason for the suicide is not clear and the matter is being investigated, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)