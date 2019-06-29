Yellow weather warning for thunderstorm issued in HP

The Meteorological Department has issued a fresh yellow warning for thunderstorm in Himachal Pradesh for July 3, an official said on Saturday.

The Shimla Meteorological Centre has forecast thunderstorms accompanied with hailstorm and gusty winds in several parts of middle hills of the state on July 3.

The office issues colour-coded warnings to alert people ahead of severe or hazardous that has the potential to cause "damage, widespread disruption or danger to life".

Yellow, the least dangerous of all the weather warnings, indicates the possibility of severe weather over the next few days.

Light rain occurred at some places in the hill state on Saturday.

Dharamsala received 8.2 mm of rain, followed by 7.7 mm in Sundernagar, 6 mm in Sujanpur Tihra and 3 mm in Sandhol.

State capital Shimla recorded 2 mm rain, MeT Centre director Manmohan Singh said.

Meanwhile, Una continued to be the hottest place in the state with a high of 42.2 degrees Celsius, whereas the lowest temperature was recorded at 9.2 degrees Celsius in tribal district Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong.

The maximum temperature in Bilaspur was recorded at 38.8 degrees Celsius, followed by 38.6 degrees Celsius each in Hamirpur and Kangra, 38.1 in Chamba and 37.5 in Sundernagar.

Tourist destination Manali recorded a maximum temperature of 29 degrees Celsius, while state capital Shimla registered a high of 27.8 degrees Celsius. Dalhousie and Kufri recorded maximum temperatures of 24.3 and 19.7 degrees Celsius respectively, the weather office said.

