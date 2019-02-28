Woman killed after being hit by Army truck

A 60-year-old woman died on the spot and another elderly woman sustained Thursday when an truck hit them in East district, police said.

The incident occurred at Khurkhul area of the district, about 20 kms away from the state capital, when the two women were taking an early morning stroll near the headquarters at Leimakhong, a senior said.

personnel took the injured to Army hospital and she is said to be "out of danger", the police said.

A large number of locals blocked the road in protest against the incident. Army and police officials held talks with them before the blockade was lifted, the said.

