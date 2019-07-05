Woman killed, jewellery worth over Rs 3 lakh looted

A gang of robbers allegedly battered a 50-year-old woman to death at her house in Virar in the district and looted ornaments worth Rs 3.30 lakh, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening in Chandansar locality, police said.

"A gang of robbers stormed into the house of the victim, Umarani Gupta, when she was alone. They hit the woman on her head with some blunt objects, in which she died. Thereafter, they ransacked the house and looted ornaments worth Rs 3.30 lakh," a police official said.

After her husband returned home from work late evening, he found her lying in a pool of blood. He immediately informed the police and her body was sent for post-mortem.

A case under IPC sections 302 (murder), 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) and 449 (house-trespass in order to commit offence punishable with death) was registered at Virar police station, the official said.

Police have launched an operation to trace the accused, he said.

