A woman allegedly killed her husband with a sharp weapon following a quarrel over a family dispute in district on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place at Daloabari Tea garden in the district where the accused woman killed Atoa Bake (40) today at her home with a sharp weapon, police said.

The woman has been arrested, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)