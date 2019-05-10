Woman, minor daughter die after falling into well

A woman and her daughter died after falling into a well near Apukhedi village in Rajasthan's district, police said Friday.

The incident took place Thursday night when Sahiba Bano (35) and her daughter (4), residents of Kamalpura village, were going to a relative's house in a nearby village and decided to take a shortcut to , (SHO), station, said.

The woman, carrying her daughter in the arms, could not sense the well without the boundary walls due to darkness and fell into it, the SHO added.

The bodies were handed over to the family members on Friday morning after post-mortem, he said.

A case was registered under section 174 (unnatural death) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and further investigation is underway, the SHO said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)