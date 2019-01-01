JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Rocket launches, trips to the Moon and more space events in 2019
Business Standard

Woman PhD scholar from Jharkhand commits suicide at IIT Madras

According to a student, the scholar locked herself up in her room in Sabarmati hostel two days ago

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

depression, upset, fire, suicide, man
Photo: Shutterstock

A woman PhD scholar of IIT Madras from Jharkhand allegedly committed suicide in her hostel room, police said Tuesday.

According to a student, the scholar, who belonged to the metallurgy department, locked herself up in her room in Sabarmati hostel two days ago.

A senior police officer told PTI that they got a call from the institute about the incident Tuesday evening, adding that "foul smell was emanating, indicating that the extreme step might not have been taken today."

An investigation is on, the officer said, declining to divulge further information.

IIT Madras has around 18 hostels in the campus.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, January 01 2019. 20:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements