Woman PhD scholar from Jharkhand commits suicide at IIT Madras

-
ALSO READ
Mess at IIT-Madras: Posters for separate entry for veg, non-veg students
IIT-M students allege harassment during room checks, Dean denies charges
Rise of new IITs: Indore throws freshers into the deep end with research
New record for IIT Madras year-end placement: 195 firms make 888 job offers
IIT Madras Incubation Cell sees surge in number of start-ups at 18% in FY18
-
A woman PhD scholar of IIT Madras from Jharkhand allegedly committed suicide in her hostel room, police said Tuesday.
According to a student, the scholar, who belonged to the metallurgy department, locked herself up in her room in Sabarmati hostel two days ago.
A senior police officer told PTI that they got a call from the institute about the incident Tuesday evening, adding that "foul smell was emanating, indicating that the extreme step might not have been taken today."
An investigation is on, the officer said, declining to divulge further information.
IIT Madras has around 18 hostels in the campus.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU