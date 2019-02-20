JUST IN
Woman's body found hanging at home; family alleges dowry death

Press Trust of India  |  Muzaffarnagar 

The body of a 28-year-old woman was found hanging from the ceiling of her room in neighbouring Shamli district, even as her family alleged that she was killed by her husband and in-laws over dowry.

Ruchi married Kuldeep three years ago. Her in-laws and husband had been harassing her for dowry for some time, the woman's family alleged in a complaint filed with police.

They alleged that Kuldeep and his parents killed Ruchi Tuesday.

A case has been filed gainst Kuldeep and his parents, who are on the run, police said.

