Senior IPS officer suspended by UP govt after controversial interview

The government has suspended a senior IPS for allegedly making controversial remarks in an interview to a website and unauthorised absence from duty, official sources said Wednesday.

Jasvir Singh, a 1992 batch officer, posted as (ADG), Rules and Manual, was suspended on February 14 after the interview to the portal, according to website.

In the interview on January 30, the ADG had purportedly said that he was given "dead-end postings" in his career after he tried to hold politicians and ministers accountable.

He also claimed that he had done actual police work for only "six months" in his 26-year-long career.

Principal Secretary, (Home), said, Yes, the ADG has been suspended for violating code of conduct. Action was initiated against the ADG for making controversial statements in an interview and for his unauthorised absence from duty since February 4. The went on leave without getting it sanctioned from competent authorities.

During his 16-day stint as the of in 2002, Singh had initiated proceedings to invoke the National Security Act against present chief and then Gorakhpur in a case dealing with violation of prohibitory orders in 1995.

In 2003, during his tenure as the SP of UP Police's food cell, he accused then alias Raja Bhaiya of corruption in the in Lakhimpur Kheri.

