Woman shot at by neighbour who borrowed money

A 25-year-old woman was shot at in southwest allegedly by her neighbour after she asked him to return the money he borrowed, police said on Saturday.

The woman, Sonali Singh, has lent around Rs 2 lakh to her neighbour, When she asked him to repay the money, Singhal shot her inside his car at Vasant Kunj area on Friday night, a said.

The accused then sped away with his car, leaving Singh injured on the road. The woman has been admitted to a hospital, where her condition is out of danger, the said.

A case has been registered and a search in on for the accused, the added.

