Woman shot dead by great grandson in UP over land dispute

A 60-year-old woman was shot dead by her great grandson in a village here apparently over a land dispute, police said

The incident took place Friday evening at Nagla Rahi village in the district under the station limits, they said.

According to Rizwan, the accused, identified as Usman, shot the victim, Rahisa, inside her home over a land dispute.

The victim died at the spot, Rizwan said, adding that a case was registered and police were searching for the accused.

