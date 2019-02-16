All-party meeting on Pulwama terror attack begins

An all-party meeting on the terror attack has started here Saturday and the is expected to brief top leaders of different parties on steps being taken by it to meet the challenge.

The meeting convened by Rajnath Singh, who was in on Friday to take stock of the situation, is being attended by Ghulam Nabi Azad, and of the Congress, and of the TMC, of the Shiv Sena, Jithendra Reddy of the TRS, D Raja of the CPI, of the National Conference, of the LJP among others.

The parties will be briefed about the attack in and the steps being taken by the government so far, a said.

of the Akali Dal, Upendra Kushwaha of the RLSP and are among others who are attending the meeting.

As many as 40 CRPF jawans were killed in one of the biggest terror attacks on security forces in Pakistan-based terror organisation has claimed responsibility for it.

Political parties have closed ranks following the attack and have offered their support to the NDA government on its response on the matter.

has talked tough and asserted that those behind it will be punished, and his government has launched a diplomatic offensive to isolate within the international community.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)