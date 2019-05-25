Woman strangulates minor children before committing suicide in Rajasthan

A woman allegedly killed her two minor children before committing suicide here on Saturday, police said.

The husband of (25) had died some time ago and she was under depression, SHO of station Ramniwas Meena said.

She strangulated her 13-month-old son and two-year-old daughter before hanging herself at her home in Madanpuri village, the SHO said.

The bodies were handed over to their family members after post-mortem, he said, adding an investigation is on.

