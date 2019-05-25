Peacock rescued from IGI's Terminal-3

An injured peacock was rescued from Terminal-3 of the Indira here, an NGO said.

On Friday afternoon, a team of Wildlife SOS rushed to the airport after getting information that a peacock with battered wings was found near the arrivals area.

They rescued the bird and kept it under observation for a few hours, before releasing it into the natural habitat, a Wildlife SOS said.

The peacock had sustained minor dog bites on its wings and was highly stressed.

Peacocks and other birds are a common sight in the airport area and they often venture into the green covers around the airport in search of water and shelter, the said.

Peacock is protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

