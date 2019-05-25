Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh planning to set up permanent bases in eastern states: MHA

The (MHA) has sounded an alert about plans of terrorist outfit (JMB) making permanent bases within 10 kilometres of the India- border in the eastern states of Tripura, and

A gazette notification, issued by the on Thursday, said the terror outfit has also plans of "spreading its network in south with an overarching motive to establish Caliphate in the Indian subcontinent."



The notification said the or or are in the list of 41 terror organisations, already banned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

The and its sister formations such as the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Hindustan have committed acts of terrorism, promoted acts of terrorism and have been engaged in radicalisation and recruitment of youths for terrorist activities in India, the notification said.

The terror outfit was also found involved in recruitment and raising funds for terrorist activities, procurement of explosives, and assembling of Improvised Explosive Devices (IED), it said.

The (NIA) had earlier confirmed involvement of cadre in Burdwan bomb blast on October 2, 2014 and Bodh Gaya blasts on January 19, 2018.

The police also found involvement of the in five cases and arrested 565 JMB suspects, it said.

In January, the MHA added Al-Qaida in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), Islamic State in (ISKP), Wilayat Khorasan, Islamic State of Iraq, Sham- Khorasan (ISIS-K) and the among the list of terrorist organisations banned under the UAPA.

In March, a suspected terrorist belonging to the JMB was arrested by the police from a rented house at Arundhatinagar here.

of Police Akhil Kumar Shukla had earlier said the suspected JMB terrorist, identified as Nazir Sheikh, hailed from Murshidabad district of and had links with many other terror outfits in

He was interrogated by a joint team of NIA, military intelligence and officials of the special branch of the police.

and Bangladesh share 4,156-km-long border with Bangladesh, that passes through five states -- (2,217 km), Tripura (856 km), (443 km), (262 km) and (180 km).

