Two Assam Rifles personnel killed in encounter along Indo-Myanmar border

-
ALSO READ
Vigil stepped up along India-Myanmar border in Manipur
Assam Rifles to increase presence along Indo-Myanmar border
Govt empowers Assam Rifles personnel to arrest, search sans warrant
Army, AR will help Nagaland to become jewel of North East: GoC
Centre decides to keep in abeyance powers of arrest given to Assam Rifles
-
Two Assam Rifles personnel were killed and four others injured during a gunfight with a group of militants in Mon area along the Indo-Myanmar border in Nagaland on Saturday, military sources said.
A column of Assam Rifles jawans on two vehicles encountered an IED (Improvised Explosive Device) blast in the area around 1:30 pm, they said.
The blast was followed by exchange of fire between the Assam Rifles personnel and militants in which two soldiers were killed.
They said four other Assam Rifles personnel were injured in the gunfight and they were given immediate medical treatment, sources said, adding they are stable now.
The two Assam Rifles personnel killed included one junior commissioned officer (JCO).
The incident took place near border pillars 147 and 148 along the Indo-Myanmar border, sources said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU