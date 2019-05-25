Two Assam Rifles personnel killed in encounter along Indo-Myanmar border

Two personnel were killed and four others injured during a gunfight with a group of militants in Mon area along the Indo- border in on Saturday, military sources said.

A column of jawans on two vehicles encountered an IED (Improvised Explosive Device) blast in the area around 1:30 pm, they said.

The blast was followed by exchange of fire between the personnel and militants in which two soldiers were killed.

They said four other Assam Rifles personnel were injured in the gunfight and they were given immediate medical treatment, sources said, adding they are stable now.

The two Assam Rifles personnel killed included one junior commissioned (JCO).

The incident took place near border pillars 147 and 148 along the Indo- border, sources said.

