Woman thrashed publicly by employer, aides over salary

A woman, working at a in Greater Noida, was thrashed in public by at least three men, including her employer, over the salary issue.

Police said they have arrested the main accused in the case.

A video of the incident purportedly showing the men beating the woman with sticks and manhandling her publicly also surfaced on

Some passers-by were seen filming the attack but no one came to the rescue of the woman.

In a complaint at the station, the woman identified herself as a make up at the owned by the accused, officials said.

"I have been working at the for some time now for Rs 17,000 a month as a make up When recently I asked the employer for my monthly remuneration, first he kept dilly-dallying and after some days he started seeking sexual favours. He and his friends pressured me into heeding to their demands for sexual favours," she has said in her complaint.

The woman also claimed that she felt threatened and needed security, according to her complaint that was made prior to the attack.

of Police, Greater Noida, Vineet Jaiswal said police has taken cognisance of the video.

"The issue was between the woman and her employer at the salon over her remuneration and it worsened to the extent that they got into fighting. A complaint was registered and a probe taken up under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code," Jaiswal said.

The key accused, Wasim, a resident of Sector 12, was arrested Monday evening, police said, adding further probe was underway.

Some users condemned the "apathy" of the onlookers for not coming to the rescue of the woman but making a video of the assault.

