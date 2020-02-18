JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Top headlines: Birla meets DoT secy on AGR row, HSBC plans 35,000 job cuts
Business Standard

NPR will happen in Maharashtra, nothing controversial about it: Uddhav

Thackeray assured that he will "personally check the columns" in the NPR, adding there shouldn't be any problem with the exercise in Maharashtra

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Uddhav Thackeray waves to the crowd after taking oath as chief minister of Maharashtra at Shivaj Park. Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar
Uddhav Thackeray waves to the crowd after taking oath as chief minister of Maharashtra at Shivaj Park. Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said he won't block the National Population Register (NPR) in the state.

Thackeray assured that he will "personally check the columns" in the NPR, adding there shouldn't be any problem with the exercise in Maharashtra.

"CAA and NRC are different and NPR is different. No one has to worry if CAA gets implemented. NRC is not there and will not be implemented in the state," Thackeray tweeted.

NPR will happen in the state as there is nothing controversial about it, he said.

Thackeray said he will not allow NRC to be implemented in the state.

"If NRC is implemented then it will affect not only Hindus or Muslims but also Adivasis. NPR is a census, and I don't find that anyone will be affected as it happens every 10 years," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, February 18 2020. 16:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU