'Work on first elevated light rail transit system in Jammu, Srinagar to start soon'

The work on building the country's first elevated light rail transit systems for the twin capital cities of Jammu and Srinagar would start soon and the project would be completed in five years, the Jammu and Kashmir administration said Thursday.

The Principal Secretary to the Government, Housing and Urban Development Department, Dheeraj Gupta, said the estimated cost of the first phase of the project is about Rs 8,500 crore and it would be funded through debt, state's equity and central assistance.

"As a part of the recommendations of CMP (comprehensive mobility plans), the MRTCs (mass rapid transit corporations) have undertaken the implementation of the light rail transit systems for the two capital cities.

"The SAC (state administrative council) in its meeting held on June 7 approved the elevated corridor option for the two light rail transit systems to be operationalised," Gupta told a press conference.

The official said two MRTCs for both the cities were incorporated in February this year. 'Metro man' E Sreedharan has been appointed as the principal advisor to these corporations, he said.

"It is proposed to have light rail system, the first in India, which will have low footprint, low noise, greater comfort, aesthetic appeal and will blend with the surrounding landscape," Gupta said.

The principal secretary said in phase one of the project in Srinagar, two corridors will be laid from HMT junction to Indra Nagar and Osmanabad to Hazuribagh.

In phase two, two corridors will be laid from Indra Nagar to Pampore Bus Stand and Hazuribagh to Airport, he said.

In Jammu city, two corridors will be laid from Bantalab to Greater Kailash and Udheywala to Exhibition Ground in phase one. In phase two, two corridors will be laid from Greater Kailash to Bari Brahamana Railway Station and Exhibition Ground to Satwari Chowk.

He said detailed project reports (DPRs) will be completed in the next 15-20 days.

"After the DPRs, we need to have certain approvals from the state government and the Centre. The work would be completed in four-five years," Gupta said.

In another decision, Gupta said, the state administrative council Wednesday approved the areas to be included in the Srinagar Metropolitan Region and the Jammu Metropolitan Region.

The areas for these Metropolitan Region Development Authorities have been selected on the principles of regional planning and development, he said.

As per the approval, Srinagar Metropolitan Region will cover the areas of districts of Srinagar, Budgam, Ganderbal, Bandipora, Baramulla, Pulwama, Anantnag, Kulgam and Shopian covering an approximate area of 2494.65 sqKm, he said.

Similarly, the Jammu Metropolitan Region will cover the areas of districts of Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Reasi, and Udhampur covering an area of 2216.58 sqkm.

The state government in December 2018 had enacted the Jammu and Kashmir Metropolitan Region Development Authorities Act, 2018 and subsequently created two umbrella authorities under the Act -- Jammu Metropolitan Region Development Authority and Srinagar Metropolitan Region Development Authority.

These metropolitan region development authorities are expected to serve the purposes of coordination, besides supervising the proper, orderly and rapid development of the areas in these regions and executing plans, projects and schemes for such development and also raise resources for mega projects.

