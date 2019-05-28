J-K admin announces 47 day summer vacation for schools in Jammu division

The and administration Tuesday announced a 47-day summer vacation from June 1 in government and recognised private schools up to higher secondary level falling in summer zone of division.

According to an order issued by the School Department, these schools shall observe summer vacation from June 1 to July 17.

However, the teaching and non-teaching staff along with the of the institutions shall report for duty on July 16, it said.

Any default on the part of private schools in observance of the calendar of summer vacation so authorised shall attract strict action under rules, it said.

