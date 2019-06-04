Workafella eyes setting up 1 lakh workstations by 2023:MD

-
Co-working space provider Workafella plans to set up bigger centres in Hyderabad and Chennai and is targeting to set up one lakh workstations by 2023.
Workafella has set up its first chain of co-working space in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Mumbai, company Founder-Managing Director, Gubinder Rattha said Tuesday.
It is also looking at expansion in New Delhi NCR, Pune, Kolkata, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad and Kochi.
"Workafella's co-working spaces are ergonomically designed and spacious to provide an optimum work environment," he said.
The company is also looking to launch the largest co-working centres in Hyderabad and Chennai and aims at having 100,000 workstations by 2023, he added.
Currently, the company offers 15,000 seats of which 9,000 are fully operational.
