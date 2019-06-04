JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Dr Batra's Social Media Series 'Good Health and Homeopathy' Goes International

TN govt transfers 3 IAS officers, including Madurai Collector
Business Standard

Workafella eyes setting up 1 lakh workstations by 2023:MD

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

Co-working space provider Workafella plans to set up bigger centres in Hyderabad and Chennai and is targeting to set up one lakh workstations by 2023.

Workafella has set up its first chain of co-working space in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Mumbai, company Founder-Managing Director, Gubinder Rattha said Tuesday.

It is also looking at expansion in New Delhi NCR, Pune, Kolkata, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad and Kochi.

"Workafella's co-working spaces are ergonomically designed and spacious to provide an optimum work environment," he said.

The company is also looking to launch the largest co-working centres in Hyderabad and Chennai and aims at having 100,000 workstations by 2023, he added.

Currently, the company offers 15,000 seats of which 9,000 are fully operational.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 04 2019. 18:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU