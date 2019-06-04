Workafella eyes setting up 1 lakh workstations by 2023:MD

Co-working space provider plans to set up bigger centres in and and is targeting to set up one lakh workstations by 2023.

has set up its first chain of co-working space in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Mumbai, company Founder-Managing Director, said Tuesday.

It is also looking at expansion in New Delhi NCR, Pune, Kolkata, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad and Kochi.

"Workafella's co-working spaces are ergonomically designed and spacious to provide an optimum work environment," he said.

The company is also looking to launch the largest co-working centres in and and aims at having 100,000 workstations by 2023, he added.

Currently, the company offers 15,000 seats of which 9,000 are fully operational.

