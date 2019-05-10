JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Karur police chief transferred ahead of May 19 bypolls

US-China trade talks resume amid tariffs
Business Standard

Worker died after falling in rice mill tank in Gadchiroli

Press Trust of India  |  Nagpur 

A rice mill worker Friday died after he fell into a tank in Nainpur village of Gadchiroli district, police said.

API Rupali Bawankur of Desaiganj police station identified the deceased as Vinod Meshra (35), a resident of Hardoli Brahmapuri in Chandrapur district.

"The incident happened at 2:15pm in the Tirupati Rice Mill in Nainpur. Meshram fell into a paddy tank and died. We have registered an accidental death case," the API said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, May 10 2019. 19:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU