Worker died after falling in rice mill tank in Gadchiroli

A rice mill worker Friday died after he fell into a tank in Nainpur village of Gadchiroli district, police said.
API Rupali Bawankur of Desaiganj police station identified the deceased as Vinod Meshra (35), a resident of Hardoli Brahmapuri in Chandrapur district.
"The incident happened at 2:15pm in the Tirupati Rice Mill in Nainpur. Meshram fell into a paddy tank and died. We have registered an accidental death case," the API said.
