Working on an idea for 'Lois & Clark' revival, says Dean Cain

Actor Dean Cain has revealed he is developing an idea for "Lois & Clark" revival with an aim to give the story a proper closure.

Cain played Superman aka Clark Kent, while Teri Hatcher featured as Lois Lane in the ABC show, which premiered in 1993 and abruptly ended in 1997 leaving the eponymous pair with a baby mysteriously left on their doorstep.

The planned fifth season of the show was cancelled by ABC due to Hatcher's difficult pregnancy.

During an appearance on "The Talk" Cain said he has "an idea" for a revival.

"We ended in a really weird spot, so we don't know what's going on. We never got to finish it. You want to have an ending of some sort," the actor said.

He also shared some details of his concept, "I want them still together, they've got kids. Do they have babies now? How do they work that out? Do they have superpowers? I think they should. And all the things you can teach them about using their super powers... I think it would be fun to explore."



The 52-year-old actor had penned two episodes of the show during its original run.

