JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Telecom infrastructure in India may soon get disaster-resilient standards
Business Standard

World Bank to continue with $6 bn annual lending support to India

The visiting head of the World Bank earlier in the day met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

World Bank
World Bank

World Bank President David Malpass on Saturday said the multi-lateral funding agency will continue with $6 billion lending target for India.

As many as 97 projects are being currently executed with loan assistance from the World Bank.

"World Bank right now has 97 projects with $24 billion committed. So, we expect the programme to continue and to reflect the projects and reforms that were going on in India. Maybe $5-6 billion per year," he told media in an interaction.

The visiting head of the World Bank earlier in the day met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

On his meeting with the prime minister, Malpass said he had a discussion on a range of topics, including infrastructure finance, strengthening of financial sector, regional connectivity and civil services reforms.

"We also spoke about water and skilling. I appreciate the prime minister's vision on these topics," he said.
First Published: Sat, October 26 2019. 20:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU