Pak will face global isolation if it doesn't rein in terrorist groups: Indian-American Congressman

An influential Indian-American has warned that will continue to slide into international isolation if it does not take actions against terrorist groups operating from its soil.

Ami Bera, the Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations, also urged to play a constructive role by lifting its veto over resolution to designate Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) as a global terrorist.

"The United States' stands ready to support should (Imran) Khan begin cracking down on terrorist groups in earnest. This will only help improve his nation's economy," Bera wrote in an op-ed.

In his op-ed titled 'Time For to Chart a New Course', the four-time Indian-American from said that Pakistan did the right thing by releasing pilot Abhinandan Varthaman.

"This de-escalated a dangerous situation but more has to be done. should use this opportunity to reset his country's relationship with the world and chart a new course for Pakistan," he said.

This starts with cracking down on the JeM and other terrorist groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba which was responsible for the 2008 attack, Bera said, adding that unfortunately, Pakistan's behaviour towards these terrorist groups have been contradictory and self-defeating.

"Pakistan has banned many of these terrorist groups, including adding two more groups on March 5, but at the same time tolerates them operating within its own borders. This has caused the international community to isolate Pakistan," Bera said.

Pakistan has taken some initial steps, like detaining 44 suspected militants, including the brother of JeM's It is, however, unclear whether this "preventative detention", as Pakistan described it, will lead to criminal prosecutions and justice being served, he said.

" Khan can help Pakistan earn enormous goodwill by tracking down and bringing to justice Azhar, whom the Pakistani indicated was alive, with his whereabouts known. They can further that goodwill by dismantling the that operate within Pakistan.

"These actions are in accordance with Resolution 1267. If Khan does not take these steps, I'm afraid Pakistan will continue to slide into international isolation, which will only serve to increase economic hardship on the Pakistani people," the Indian-American said.

"I also call on to play a constructive role in and Pakistan relations. A good first step would be for to cease blocking a resolution designating a global terrorist," Bera said.

His article came days after Pakistan, under global pressure after the terror attack and India's air strikes against in Balakot in province on February 26, started taking actions against some of the terrorist outfits and their leaders over the past few days.

In Islamabad, the on Thursday announced that a total of 121 members of the proscribed groups have so far been taken into "preventive detention" across Pakistan.

Tensions between and Pakistan escalated after a suicide bomber of Pakistan-based terror group JeM killed 40 CRPF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's district in February 14.

launched a counter-terror operation in Balakot. The next day, retaliated and downed a in an aerial combat and captured its pilot, who was handed over to India on March 1.

