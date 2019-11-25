World needs India's tradition of non-violence and compassion: Dalai Lama

-
-
Spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Monday said the world that is witnessing fighting and killing, some times even in the name of religion, urgently needs India's tradition of non-violence and compassion.
"There is an urgent need for India's traditions of non-violence and compassion in today's world, which is still riven by fighting and killing, sometimes even in the name of religion. We have the potential from birth to develop inner values like compassion that yield peace of mind," he tweeted.
