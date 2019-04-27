Himachal BJP MP's nomination paper gets clean chit

In a major relief to Ram Sharma, the BJP candidate from in Himachal Pradesh, the election office on Saturday said there is no discrepancy in his nomination papers.

His candidature was challenged by the state unit of Congress, citing his failure to file his income tax returns for four years since 2014-2015.

Fearing rejection of his nomination, (retired), a decorated who played a crucial role in the 1999 Kargil war, on Friday filed nomination papers as the substitute candidate for him.

"We had sought a report from the and its in a report informed us that there is no discrepancy in his income tax returns," told reporters in

He said the Commissioner's report has been sent to the in Shimla for perusal.

Sharma, 60, on April 24 filed his nomination papers for a second term from

The has moved the regarding Sharma's "failure" to file his income tax returns for four years from 2014-15.

Congress' has said it is surprising that the has accepted Sharma's request for condoning delay in filing of income tax returns.

He said the reason cited by the in his application that he could not file his returns due to his engagements as a public servant is highly irresponsible.

